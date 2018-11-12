Home Indiana City of Jasper Participating in Community Transformation Workshop November 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Seven Indiana Main Street communities will participate in Community Transformation Workshops with the assistance of National Main Street Center consultants from November, 2018 through February, 2019.

Jasper is one of seven communities that will participate, alone with Madison, Peru, Terre Haute and Winamac.

These workshops provide services to assist the Indiana Main Street organizations to define community-informed and market-driven strategies that can direct and strengthen its revitalization efforts.

“We believe these seven communities will be able to implement the recommendations and demonstrate a measurable impact to be a case study for the other Main Street communities in Indiana,” said Matt Wagner, Vice President of Revitalization Programs, National Main Street Center. “Community engagement and enthusiasm will make for a dynamic and successful program!”

The visits will involve community input by a pre-visit survey, research on market conditions, specific gaps, and key opportunities that can strengthen the downtown district.

