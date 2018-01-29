Home Indiana Jasper Participates In Active Shooter Training Program January 29th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Indiana

In light of the school shooting in Marshall County less than a week ago, authorities in the tri-state have teamed up to organize an active shooter training program.

The instructor of the course says 59 percent of shootings happen in businesses. He wanted to give businessmen and members of law enforcement a chance learn how to respond to an active shooter situation.

The Jasper Chamber and local law enforcement teamed up to help prepare when the unthinkable happens in Dubois County. The course was designed to help people survive an active shooter situation. A Tae Kwon Do instructor teamed up with an experienced air force medic to put together the hands on, seven hour crash course.

Although the program was scheduled prior to the shooting at Marshall County High School, last week’s incident was on the minds of participants as they learned the latest in self defense and first aid.

Nee Messmer, the Tae Kwon Do instructor says, “It’s a very good skill to learn in today’s environment we’re hearing more and more of shooting situations happening not just in big city areas but it’s also in rural areas and rural counties things like that so I thought if we can bring his expertise within our area we can teach as many as we can.”

U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Mark Wilson put together a system called MARCH – an acronym for the various medical situations people face in the case of an active shooting. Wilson says, “We use proven military medical methods in trauma. There are three identified hallmarks to combat death and they are massive hemorrhage from extremity, air way control, and recognition of tensions of the thorax.”

The course provided tools and instruction for participants that could be used to save a life – such as properly using a tourniquet.

Although participants walked away with valuable training – the instructors hope they never have to put what they used into practice.

Comments

comments