Jasper Parklands Closing in Preparation for Construction
Jasper Parklands are scheduled to close tomorrow with construction preparation beginning.
The areas of Schuetter Road, 15th Street, and west of U-S 231 will be affected.
This $5 million project will enhance roughly 75 acres, adding ponds, a walking trail, a playground, a fitness station, and wider trails to the parklands.
Leftover money will be used for bridge lighting and a boardwalk.
The grand opening may take place as soon as spring 2018.