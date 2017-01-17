Home Indiana Jasper Parklands Closing in Preparation for Construction January 17th, 2017 John Werne Indiana Pinterest

Jasper Parklands are scheduled to close tomorrow with construction preparation beginning.

The areas of Schuetter Road, 15th Street, and west of U-S 231 will be affected.

This $5 million project will enhance roughly 75 acres, adding ponds, a walking trail, a playground, a fitness station, and wider trails to the parklands.

Leftover money will be used for bridge lighting and a boardwalk.

The grand opening may take place as soon as spring 2018.

