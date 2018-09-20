Home Indiana Jasper Officials Approve Funding For I-69 Project September 20th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Jasper city officials are taking the next step in figuring out how to connect more of the Tri-State.

Jasper Common Council unanimously approved a plan to help pay for research into the Midstate Corridor Project.

The study is expected to cost about $7 million and 3.5 million of that needs to come from local governments.

The study will look at the path the road would take from the Ohio River to I-69 in Dubois County.

Once it’s complete, the corridor would run from Owensboro go around Huntingburg and Jasper and continue north to I-69.

