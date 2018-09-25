Home Indiana Jasper Officers Honored for Heroism After Rescuing Accident Victim September 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Two Jasper Police Department officers were recognized this morning for their heroism after saving a man from an overturned, burning SUV.

Officers Brent Duncan and Grant Goffinet arrived on scene around 3:00AM on September 16th where they found a victim of a car accident lying in the middle of the road, and the vehicle on fire nearby.

Bystanders told Duncan and Goffinet that another man was stuck inside the car, and they proceeded to extinguish the fire the best they could. Eventually, the two officers each grabbed an arm and yanked the man through the rear of the car and dragged him away from the SUV.

Both Goffinet and Duncan praised the five bystanders for helping them by providing them information and assisting with pulling the man away from the vehicle.

Jasper Fire Chief Kenny Hochgesang said that without the officers’ efforts that morning, the man trapped in the car “definitely would have perished that morning.” The fire department arrived two minutes after the victim was removed from the SUV, when flames from the car burned 30 feet high into the night sky.

“I just want to honor them today for their heroic acts on this morning,” Police Chief Nathan Schmitt said at this morning’s Jasper Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. “And one thing I want to mention, too, is that these guys do this every day, all these guys (officers) back here. And they don’t get a lot of credit for it. And they don’t ask for it. And I think as a chief and as a city, I think we just need to make sure that we recognize these guys and the good work they do. And this is an opportunity to do that.”

Both officers were able to make it out of the incident uninjured.

Comments

comments