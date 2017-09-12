Jasper Names New Police Chief

Nathan Schmitt is the new Jasper Police Chief. Mayor Terry Seitz appointed Schmitt to position to replace Michael Bennett. Bennett died August 25th. Schmitt was the Assistant Chief under Bennett.

Seitz says he discussed the appointment with seniors officers on the force before making the decision. He said he determined the department is a strong organization and that Schmitt had a lot to do with its success.

Schmitt was sworn in to office shortly after the announcement was made. One of Schmitt’s first duties will be to select an assistant chief.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

