Jasper Named Community Of The Year

Embracing “the Jasper Way” earned Jasper the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 Community of the Year award. Mayor Terry Seitz says what comes with this honor is a tiny bit of pressure to make sure this isn’t the end, but just the beginning. He also says even though Jasper is a big city, they are making major investments.

“We think that we are truly a destination for our size. We’re a city of just under 16,000 people, but we are more closely aligned with cities that are 100,000 and above in the way we approach things,” says Mayor Seitz.

Jasper has multiple projects in the works. They have invested nearly $200 million in current projects, but city officials say they must remain focused on the future.

“But ultimately we are doing this for the future, and if we forget that, then we would fail,” says Mayor Seitz.

Indiana’s Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President of Communications and Operations, Tom Schuman, says he’s impressed by the progress being made in Jasper.

“The investments that have been made in recent years to include quality of life, it’s important for every community whether it’s at Jasper or anywhere else, you have to make your community a great place to live, to work, to play,” says Schuman.

Mayor Seitz, there have been several projects made possible with public-private partnerships.

“This Parklands. 75 acres central park. Had 5,000 people here the first two weeks. We also know that we are combining our arts and library. Never been done in the country before. We are finally creating our first loft living in downtown, along the river. We’ll be able to have a lot of things, more to do than just the river walk which is already there and for goodness sakes we have a great place to call home when it comes to just simply retail and establishments of finding a niche,” says Seitz.

