Home Indiana Jasper Named Community of the Year for 2018 September 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced that Jasper has been named its “Community of the Year” for 2018.

The title was announced at a news conference on September 5th at the Parklands of Jasper.

“First of all, we had to be nominated by an Indiana Chamber member and we’re grateful a company thought so highly of what we are doing. To then be named the recipient is a culmination of years of vision, planning and execution by hundreds of people. We are indeed honored,” says Jasper Mayor Terry Seitz

Indiana Chamber President Kevin Brinegar says Jasper is deserving of this recognition for its strong public-private partnerships, which he says are at the cornerstone of community success.

The award will be presented at the Indiana Chamber’s Annual Dinner in Indianapolis on November 13.

A special Community of the Year section is available for Jasper supporters.

Click here to visit the Indiana Chamber website for more information.

Jasper is the Indiana Chamber of Commerce 2018 Community of the Year! Congratulations to everyone who made this happen! 🎉 Tune in tonight at 6 for the full story pic.twitter.com/yBFYE7sinc — Joylyn Bukovac 44News (@JBukovac44News) September 5, 2018

Comments

comments