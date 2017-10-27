Home Indiana Jasper Municipal Utilities Customers Receiving Scam Calls October 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Jasper Municipal Utilities customers are receiving scam calls. The scammer tells the customer there’s a problem with their credit card information and it needs to be updated.

Authorities say this is a scam because Jasper Municipal Utilities will not accept credit cards as payment, and will never ask for payment information over the phone.

The call is being spoofed to look like it’s coming from the Jasper Municipal Utilities phone number (812-482-9131) on caller ID.

Customers should not give any payment information out over the phone. If you have questions about your utility bill call 812-482-9131.

