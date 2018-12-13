Home Indiana Jasper Mayor Terry Sietz Resigns to Join Braun Staff December 13th, 2018 Lindsay Neal Indiana

Someone calls you that you respect that’s in a national office and says will you consider this”, says Terry Sietz.

Jasper Mayor Terry Sietz will resign from his position as mayor to work for Senator Mike Braun.

Sietz has known Braun for over 40 years. He will serve as a liason for the senator. Although details for his job are still being worked out Seitz expects to work with organizations and people on the state and local level.

Seitz says the decision to leave office was difficult, but he says he is content with how he will leave the city.

Jasper has experienced more than a quarter of a million dollars of investments in the private sector and public sector within the last seven years.

Companies have expanded more jobs have been created, we lead Indiana with employment, with 98% of employment. It will be up to Republican precinct committee in Jasper to select the next mayor. It is a process rather unique for the Dubois county community.

” Not in the history of Jasper, we’ve had two state representatives in the past year that we’ve had to do that for, but this is the first local official we’ve had to do that for.” says Jasper County Party Chair Mark Messmer.

Messmer says he is confident Republicans will choose Seitz’s replacement before Seitz leaves office January first.

