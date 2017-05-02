Home Indiana Jasper Mayor Responds to Small Cell Tower Bill May 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Jasper city officials are weighing in on a Senate Act that would allow certain cell towers to be installed without city officials knowledge.

Small cell towers are a new technology, but Senate Enrolled Act 213 said they can pop up, without anyone’s permission. The bill allows cell companies to come into a city and install the towers in the right of ways without notifying local officials.

Jasper city officials took action, saying the city will only allow underground utilities in right of ways, unless a company gets a waiver from the city board of public works. Companies that want to install the towers above ground would also have to get permission before setting them up.

Jasper Mayor Terry Seitz tells 44News, “Ultimately, our concern is we have utilities that are required to follow these standards, why all of a sudden they would need to not follow them was a concern to us. And, also the short turn around. The bill was finalized one week before we were given a deadline to enact our local changes here to be able to fit that bill.”

The bill was signed into law Tuesday afternoon.

Comments

comments