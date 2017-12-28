Home Indiana Jasper Man Wanted On Numerous Warrants Arrested Following Foot Pursuit December 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Jasper man wanted on numerous warrants is arrested after a short foot chase with police. On Wednesday night around 7:30, Jasper Police saw 24-year-old Jacob Hundley sitting in a car at a gas station at 14th and Newton Streets.

Detectives say when officers tried to make contact with Hundley, they say he jumped out of the vehicle and took off. Shortly after officers caught Hundley in the middle of Newton Street and took him into custody.

Police claim Hundley had meth and paraphernalia at the time of his arrest and was belligerent and disorderly.

However, police say Hundley tried to remove his seatbelt and tried to escape from the cruiser, but didn’t succeed.

Hundley was wanted on warrants for three counts of felony intimidation, criminal recklessness, reckless driving, petition to revoke work release and failure to appear for possession of marijuana.

He also faces charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, and escape.

