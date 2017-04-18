Home Indiana Jasper Man Threatens to Blow Up Courthouse April 18th, 2017 Shelby Coates Indiana Pinterest

A Jasper man is in jail after police say he was threatening to blow up the Dubois County Courthouse.

Officers arrested 38-year-old Keith E. Markle Jr. after they got reports that he was acting aggressively on the front lawn of the courthouse just before 11pm Monday. Reports claim Markle was threatening to blow it up.

Prior to Markle being taken into custody, he was observed driving a vehicle while being suspended.

Markle was taken into custody and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center.

