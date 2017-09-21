Home Indiana Jasper Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Child Molestation September 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Jasper man convicted on several child molestation charges is sentenced.

In 2016, 51-year-old Michael Jackson was charged with three counts of child molesting and two counts of criminal confinement.

Last month, there was a bench trial in the case, where the court convicted Jackson on all five charges.

Michael Jackson is sentenced to 30 years in the Department of Corrections.

Jackson was told he was not to have contact with the victim. He will also have to register as a sex offender for life.

