Jasper Man Found Guilty of Dealing Meth

Man Found Guilty of Dealing Meth June 24th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana

A Jasper man is found guilty of dealing and possessing methamphetamine in Spencer County.

Through investigations in February by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Department, Sixto Cotto, was recorded delivering more than three grams of meth, on two different occasions to people in Dale and Santa Claus, Indiana.

Back in 2003, Cotto was arrested for dealing meth in Spencer County, and pleaded guilty to possession of 29 grams of meth within 1,000 feet of a school.

Cotto will be sentenced July 21st. He could receive up to twelve years in prison.

