Jasper Man Dies in ORV Accident

A Jasper man has died after an off-road vehicle accident northwest of Martinsville. Indiana Conservation Officers say 26-year-old Michael Salb died shortly after the accident Saturday night.

Salb was driving his side by side on his property off Goose Creek Road at the time of the accident. Authorities say when he tried to drive downhill the ORV flipped and Salb was pinned underneath.

A passenger in the vehicle called 911 and Salb was taken to the hospital where he died.

Salb graduated from Jasper High School where he wrestled for the Wildcats.

