Jasper Man Convicted On Several Child Molestation Charges

Man Convicted On Several Child Molestation Charges August 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor

A Jasper man is convicted on several child molestation charges. In September of 2016, 51-year-old Michael Jackson was arrested on felony child molestation charges.

Authorities charged Jackson with three counts of child molesting and two counts of criminal confinement.

Earlier this month there was a bench trail in the case, but the court took the matter under advisement. On Wednesday, the court convicted Jackson on five charges.

Jackson’s sentencing is set for Monday, September 11th at 11 a.m.

