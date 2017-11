Home Indiana Jasper Man Charged with Child Molesting, Criminal Confinement November 28th, 2017 Shelby Coates Indiana

Jasper Police arrest a man accused of molesting a juvenile for an extended period of time.

According to a news release, 52-year-old Alejandro Hernandez is charged with felony child molesting and criminal confinement.

According to police, an investigation determined Hernandez was involved in sexual activity with a juvenile. He is now being held in the Dubois County Security Center.

