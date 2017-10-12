44News | Evansville, IN

Jasper Man Behind Bars For Drug Charges, Resisting Arrest

Jasper Man Behind Bars For Drug Charges, Resisting Arrest

October 12th, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter

A Jasper man was arrested for drugs after being under investigation for theft by the Japser Police Department.

30-year-old Braxton Cannon admitted to taking money on several occasions during his employment at Little Caesars, totaling $7,184.15.

He is facing a list of charges, including possession of paraphernalia, methamphetamine, multiple controlled substances, and resisting law enforcement.

He is lodged in the Dubois County Security Center.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.