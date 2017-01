Home Indiana Jasper Man Arrested Outside of Papa John’s for Drugs January 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Jasper Police arrested a man for drugs outside of a pizza place.

Christopher Bailey faces several charges, including dealing meth and possession of drugs.

Deputies say Wednesday night after 10:00, they made contact with Bailey at the Papa Johns on U.S. 231 after receiving complaints.

Authorities say he was carrying meth, marijuana and prescription pills. They also found a scale and small baggies.

Comments

comments