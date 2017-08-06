Home Indiana Jasper Man Arrested for False Reporting to Police August 6th, 2017 Amanda Decker Indiana Pinterest

A Jasper, Indiana man is behind bars, accused of false reporting to police. Jasper Police say they were called to a home in the 2600 block of Newton St. after receiving a 911 call about someone being held against their will.

When they arrived at the home, police say they couldn’t find anyone, so they left. A short time later, John Layman allegedly called 911 again, saying his girlfriend had him locked in a room against his will and he needed help.

When police returned to the home, they say Layman and a woman could be seen inside the home. When questioned, police say Layman told them he was only joking and he was never in danger.

Police say he was intoxicated at the time of his arrest. He was taken to an area hospital to be checked out before being taken into custody. Officers say, when they were escorting him out of the hospital, Layman offered one of the officers money in exchange for sexual acts.

He’s facing charges of false informing and unlawful reporting.

Amanda Decker



