Jasper Man Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Several People In Home Depot Parking Lot

Man Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Several People In Home Depot Parking Lot October 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Jasper man is facing several charges after police say he battered several people in the parking lot of Home Depot. The incident happened Thursday night just before Midnight at the Jasper Home Depot parking lot.

Authorities say Shane Cole injured several people and sent one person to the hospital.

Police say Cole was extremely belligerent and uncooperative with officers’ commands on the scene.

Officers took Cole to the Dubois County Jail, where he is being held on a $750 bond. He faces several charges, including Disorderly Conduct, Domestic Battery, Domestic Battery with Moderate Injury, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

