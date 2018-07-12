Home Indiana Jasper Man Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Pregnant Girlfriend July 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A Jasper man was arrested on July 11th after allegedly head-butting his 3 month pregnant girlfriend.

According to the alleged victim, 24 year old Jose Rodriguez Martinez had been drinking and threatened her with a knife.

Allegedly, he refused to let her use her cell phone to call for help during the incident.

Martinez was located by Jasper Police at a relatives house following the alleged attack.

He is currently being held at the Dubois County Security Center.

