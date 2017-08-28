Home Indiana Jasper Man Announces Plans To Run For Congress August 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Jasper man announces his plans to run for Congress. Shane Lindauer will be running for District 63 State Representative in the 2018 Republican primary. Lindauer is the first person to announce his intent to run current Congressman Mike Braun’s spot.

Earlier this month, Braun announced he would be running for the Indiana State Senate spot currently held by Democrat Sen. Joe Donnelly. Braun represents District 63, which includes several townships in Dubois County and parts of Pike, Daviess, and Martin Counties.

Lindauer graduated from Jasper High School in 1992 then went to Indian State University, where he graduated with a B.S. in Industrial Technology Supervision. From 1997 to 2005, Shane was a member of both the Indiana and Missouri Army National Guard.

Shane and his wife, Stacy moved to St. Louis in 2001, where Shane enrolled at Logan College of Chiropractic. He graduated from Logan with a Doctorate of Chiropractic and a B.S. in Health and Human Sciences in 2004.

In 2010, Lindauer was elected to the Dubois County Council District 2 where he served a four-year term. He has also held adjunct faculty teaching positions for Oakland City University Bedford Campus and Ivy Tech in Evansville.

Shane Lindauer says he want to serve the citizens of District 63, represent their interests, and find out what’s important to them.

