Jasper Man Accused of Switching Price Tags at WalMart

A man finds himself behind bars after switching price tags at WalMart.

According to Jasper Police, Jeffery Lawless put fake labels on expensive electronic items and purchased them for three dollars.

Police say that Lawless told them that he bought two expensive electronic items that were mislabeled. When police asked him about the fake UPC codes they say he stopped talking to them.

Due to the altering of the labels, Lawless has been charged with felony forgery. He was being held in the Dubois County Detention Center on a $1,500 cash bond and has since bonded out.

