Jasper Man Accused of Stealing $100k in Thefts From Local Company

A Kimball Electronics employee is accused of stealing $100,000 in store property.

According to Jasper Police Department, an investigation was launched Friday, February 1st after they received information from the company about the thefts that occurred from July of 2018 to December of 2018.

Monday, 36-year-old Chad Farley of Jasper was arrested and taken to the Dubois County Detention Center.

Jasper police believe Farley started stealing electronics back in July and stopped in December.

Authorities say all of the stolen property has been recovered.

Farley is charged with a Level 5 felony count of theft.

