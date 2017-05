Home Indiana Jasper Man Accused of Sex Crimes Involving Underage Girls May 1st, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

A Jasper man was arrested after being accused of sex crimes involving two underage girls. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Garcia Dixon on rape, sexual battery and criminal confinement.

They opened an investigation into the case after being notified about a forensic interview involving both of the victims.

Police say the offenses allegedly happened in February and later in April. Dixon is being held in the Dubois County Jail.

