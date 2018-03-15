Home Indiana Jasper Man Accused Of Breaking Into Home, Raping Woman March 15th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Jasper man is accused of breaking into a home and raping a woman. The female victim contacted the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office on March 14th about the alleged incident that happened two days earlier.

Deputies investigated the allegations and arrested Nicholas Burger, 23, at his home on Andrew Lane. He’s charged with two counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, and burglary.

The sheriff’s office says the burglary charge stems from Burger allegedly entering the victim’s home with intent to commit a felony.

Burger is being held in the Dubois County Jail on a $30,000 cash bond.

