Man Accused of Battering Paramedic January 26th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Jasper man is accused of battering a paramedic at Memorial Hospital. 25-year-old James Lamon is charged with felony battery.

On January 25th, Jasper Police were called to the hospital for reports of an out of control person. Police arrested Lamon after learning he allegedly battered a paramedic.

Lamon was taken to the Dubois County Jail. He’s being held on a $750 cash bond.

