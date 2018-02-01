Home Indiana Jasper Man Accused Of Assaulting Officer February 1st, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Jasper man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting an officer. Police were called to an apartment early this morning for reports of a domestic battery.

When officers tried to place 44-year-old Thomas Clayton into custody, police say he became agitated, and asked to go to the hospital for shoulder pain.

According to police, at the hospital he spit bodily waste on an officer, and on hospital property.

Clayton refused treatment at Memorial Hospital and was taken to the Dubois County Jail. He’s charged with battery on law enforcement, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief.

