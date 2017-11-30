Home Indiana Jasper Man Accused Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Girl Over A Four-Year Period November 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Jasper man is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl over a four-year period. Anthony Neukam is charged with rape and four counts of child molestation.

In October, the Indiana State Police began an investigation into allegations of inappropriate acts that happened to a minor between 2011 and 2015. The complaint alleges that Neukam sexually forced himself on a minor over that four year period.

After a months long investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Neukam, who is being held in the Dubois County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond.

