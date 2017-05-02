Home Indiana Jasper Lawmakers Creating Bill to Fund Regional Infrastructure Projects May 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Two Jasper lawmakers are working to create a bill to fund regional infrastructure projects. The new bill, SEA 128, is designed to foster regional infrastructure development in order to put more resources into local efforts to creat a Midstate Corridor through Dubois County.

These projects could include highway or bridge repairs, rail lines, airports, public transportation and other infrastructure improvements.

Rep. Braun says this legislation could help jumpstart the Midstate Corridor project through Dubois, Martin and Spencer Counties.

The Midstate Corridor is a planned interstate-grade highway connecting I-64 to I-69.

