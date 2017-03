Home Indiana Jasper JC Penny Going, Evansville & Owensboro Stores Staying March 17th, 2017 Warren Korff Indiana Pinterest

The Jasper JC Penny store is on a list of 138 stores the retailer plans to close. The shutdowns will affect about 5,000 workers. JC Penny says liquidation sales at the stores will begin April 17. Most stores will close by the end of June.

The company is trying to cut costs, and it is trying to to grow sales at stores that are performing well

The JC Penny stores in Evansville, Owensboro, and Vincennes will remain open.

