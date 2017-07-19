44News | Evansville, IN

Jasper to Invest in New Companies and Projects

July 19th, 2017 Indiana

Officials in Jasper say they’re excited about the city’s future. That’s because of continued investment from current businesses and new developments planned.

The Department of Community Development and Planning says just in the last month companies have announced more than $34 million in new projects or expansions.

Those include a new corporate headquarters, a financial services center, healthcare, advanced manufacturing and housing.

In addition, Kimball Hospitality, German American Bank and a multi-state restaurant outlet are expanding.

November will see the arrival of a new senior living center. Also, a technology company is looking at setting up shop on the former site of Jasper’s electric generation plant.

