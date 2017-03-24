Jasper Holds Groundbreaking at the Parklands

A multi-million dollar public park project in Jasper is nearing completion. Jasper city officials and community members are celebrating the construction of the Parklands, a new park on the former Jasper Country Club property.

City officials and community members gathered at the future park’s site for a groundbreaking Friday morning.

Officials say a park this large for a city the size of Jasper is expensive. But they say they’ve had a surprising amount of help from the community.

Mayor Seitz said, “It’s a six and half/seven million dollar park and two and a half million dollars of that came from private resources or state funds or grants. Four million dollars was put there by the city. I should say we also have borrowed money to purchase the land from our rainy day fund happily that’s been paid back.”

The park will include a boardwalk, bridge, pond area, and multiple exercise stations. The Parklands are expected to be complete by spring 2018.

Comments

comments