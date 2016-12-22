Home Indiana Jasper High Staff to Host Softball Clinic after Christmas December 22nd, 2016 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The kids are out of school, and if you’re looking for something for them to do, here’s one more option in the tri-state. The Jasper High School staff is hosting a softball clinic the week after Christmas. The clinic includes classes for first through fifth grades and sixth through eighth grades. There are hitting sessions and pitching sessions broken down into age groups.

The entry fee is a financial donation made toward the Softball Fieldhouse. This clinic takes place at the Softball Fieldhouse at Jasper High School.

For more information, visit Jasper Softball.

