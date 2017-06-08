44News | Evansville, IN

Jasper High School Announces New App

June 8th, 2017 Indiana

Jasper High School has a new way of keeping parents and students up to date on what’s happening around the school.

A new app is now available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play.

The app is free and it’s called “Jasper High School Indiana”.

It includes announcements, a school calendar, menus and links to websites that student use in their classes.

The idea is to reduce the number of emails and voicemails that go out to families, and to switch to sharing information using the app instead.

They also plan to use it for snow days and other alerts in the future.

