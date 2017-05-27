44News | Evansville, IN

Jasper Girls Tennis Heads to State Again

May 27th, 2017 Indiana, Sports

The tennis team at Jasper defeated Memorial 4-1 to win semi-state at home and advance to the state tournament.

It is just a final score on the surface, but if one digs a little deeper it is also the team’s third straight trip to state.

Even more research reveals the doubles teams on the Wildcats roster did not even have a partner before a few weeks prior.

Having a championship mentality helps them overcome all challenges to make a return appearance in the final rounds.

 

