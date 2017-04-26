Home Indiana Jasper Football Stadium Approved for Artificial Turf Project April 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Some big changes are coming this summer to Jerry Brewer Stadium in Jasper. School officials have wanted to put in artificial turf for quite some time, but they didn’t have the money. That all changed after a donor, who wants to remain anonymous, came up with the money to pay for the entire project.

Starting May 15th, contractors will start ripping up the grass and replacing it with artificial turf.

The name of the stadium will stay the same, but the field will be named after Joe Rohleder, who was a legendary Jasper coach.

Work on the field should wrap up by the end of July. Officials say the new surface is going to be a huge benefit for athletes, and may even help cut down on injuries.

The total cost of the project will be $871,969, and the work will be completed by FieldTurf, which is headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia.

