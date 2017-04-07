Home Indiana Jasper Farmer’s Market Rolls Out New Program to Grow Market April 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

There’s a new program to get people out to the Jasper Farmer’s Market. The Jasper Farmer’s Market is going to be selling what they’re calling market bucks that can be spent anywhere in the market, but there’s also a charitable angle. Fresh bucks are being given out to people who are food-insecure but are ineligible for SNAP or WIC.

Those tokens can be used at any vendor selling food, and it’s all funded by donations from the community. They’re only available to residents of Dubois County. But gift bucks can be used by anyone anywhere in the market. And organizers say they’re a great thing to give to your family and friends to encourage them to shop at the market.

There are two types of market bucks: Gift Bucks and Fresh Bucks. Gift Bucks are $1 tokens that can be used to purchase any food from participating vendors. These can be used to give to family and friends to encourage residents to shop at the Farmer’s Market. The Fresh Bucks are $2 orange tokens used to buy produce or baked goods from participating market vendors.

If you want to buy bucks or donate to those in need, visit Jasper Farmers Market.

Comments

comments