Jasper Family to Host Fundraiser for Baby who has Rare Disease

A Dubois County family will host a fundraiser for their daughter, who suffers from a rare disease, this weekend. Brandi and Andrew Young are holding a fundraiser at the Teen Outback in Huntingburg on Saturday, June 24th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Jasper couple’s 10-month-old daughter, Jaylin Young, has a rare disease that prevents her body from breaking down sugars and carbohydrates. Proceeds from the event will go toward her medical expenses.

Activities at this event will include a sack race, carnival games and a big wheel race. Kids who want to race big wheels need to bring their own trike.

There will be food available to buy, including tacos and taco salads, nachos, snow cones and popcorn. A raffle drawing will also be held for special prizes.

For more information, call Brandi Young at 812-309-8666. Donations can also be mailed to 506 W. Seventh Street in Jasper for those who can’t make it to the event, but want to donate money.

The family also plans on hosting an adult softball tournament sometime in the near future.

