Jasper Family Donates Community Christmas Tree

A Jasper family donates the community Christmas tree for the 2017 holiday season. Don and Bev Streicher, of Jasper, have donated the community Christmas Tree on the courthouse lawn.

The tree serves as the main Christmas tree for Jasper for the holiday season. Patoka 2000 financed the tree’s lights, red bows, and lighted garland.

In addition to the planters and light streamers on the Patoka River Bridge, red and green flags add color to this historic bridge. People in the community also made contributions in memory of loved ones, or in honor of special occasions.

The Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association and other individuals paid for the lights on the small bushes and trees and perimeter lighting on several of the downtown buildings.

The City Electric Department installed all of the decorations, garlands, lights and the community Christmas tree, along with attaching the red bows to the tree and designed, made and placed the star on the tree.

New lights strung from the courthouse will stay up all year.

