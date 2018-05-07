Home Indiana Jasper Doctor Pleads Guilty To Lesser Crimes May 7th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

A doctor from Jasper, Indiana who was arrested in 2016 for dealing narcotic has pleaded guilty to lesser charges. Michael Love was once owned an orthopedics and sports medicine practice in Jasper.

In April of 2016, Love was arrested for allegedly dealing narcotics. Love states that he was writing prescriptions for oxycodone to himself and in return someone would bring the pills to his office where exchange the pills for free medical care. The plea agreement Love is cooperating with has lowered the classifications on 3 felonies to 3 misdemeanors. Michael Love will serve one year behind bars and then serve two more years probation after his release from jail.

