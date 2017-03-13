Home Indiana Jasper Crash Claims the Life of a Huntingburg Man March 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Jasper crash claims the life of a Huntingburg man. The accident happened Sunday just before 10:30 p.m. near 12th Avenue in Jasper.

Authorities say 49-year-old Joseph Allen was driving southbound on U.S. 231 on his scooter when he was rear ended by a minivan. Troopers say the scooter was partially lodged under the minivan driven by Dawn Julian, and ejected Allen from the scooter, onto the van, and into the roadway.

Both vehicles slid to a stop south of the intersection at 12th Avenue.

Allen was life-flighted to St. Mary’s in Evansville, where he died as a result of his injuries. Julian was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment.

This crash is still under investigation.

