Jasper Courthouse Square Project Faces Delays

One year ago, Jasper City leaders were moving forward with the Courthouse Square Project, however, that project may be on hold.

Rundell, Ernstberger Associates of Indianapolis are designing and building the project.

Council wants to see specific cost estimates if the company were to use asphalt and concrete instead of the paver parking spaces the company is proposing.

Those pavers come with a $4.5(m) price tag though many Jasper residents feel they are not necessary.

City officials tell us the Jasper Revitalization Project is happening because pipes in the ground around Town Square desperately need to be replaced.

Meanwhile, the Jasper Leads Project and the Cultural Center Projects will still move forward.

