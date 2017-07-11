Home Indiana Jasper Company Receives Top Honor for Helping Hoosier Students July 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Tri-state company receives a top honor for helping Hoosier students interested in manufacturing. Conexus Indiana is honoring Jasper Engines and Transmissions with a 2017 Indiana Touchstone Award.

The program says Jasper Engines works closely with local schools to bring advanced manufacturing and logistics awareness and experience to the classroom.

Jasper Engines has partnered with schools in at least five counties, including Perry Central High School and South Harrison Community Schools.

Comments

comments