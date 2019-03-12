Jasper Company Recalls Sliced Pork BBQ

Merkley and Sons Packing Company is voluntarily recalling one of its products because of an ingredient that is not listed.

Hickory Smoked Pork in BBQ Sauce is being recalled because the product may contain soy allergen. The product is sliced pork sold in 32-ounce and 64-ounce refrigerated packages with a yellow and red label bearing a “Merkley Quality Meats” logo. The company is advising people to throw the product away or to return it to the store.

The product was sold in the following stores:

Loogootee, Ind.

Morgan Ave; Evansville

1st Ave; Evansville, Ind.

Broadway St; Princeton, Ind.

Rockport, Ind.

Priceless stores at:

Washington, Ind.

Pennsylvania Ave; Evansville, Ind.

Holiday Foods located in:

Jasper, Ind.

Dale, Ind.

Ferdinand, Ind.

Santa Claus, Ind.

Haubstadt, Ind.

New Salisbury, Ind.

Nobles in Tell City, Ind.

Mor for Less in Huntingburg, Ind.

Bucks Produce in Marengo, Ind.

Guillaume’s in Leopold, Ind.

Comments

comments