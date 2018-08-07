Home Indiana Princeton Common Council Releases Statement on Resource Officers in Schools August 7th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Princeton Common Council has released a statement regarding the use of city funds for providing school resource officers in North Gibson Schools.

Last month, the Princeton Common Council voted to not budget money in 2019 for school resource officers. In the statement we received, they say that there will be the same amount of Student Resource Officers (SRO) at Gibson County School this upcoming year as there were in the previous year.

The Princeton City Council’s number one priority is the safety of our young people. To think anyone on this council or anyone in this country does not care about school safety is absurd.

In the statement, the council also says that its second priority is responsible use of the tax payers funds. The council says they made their decision after extensive research of how other schools in Indiana are providing school security.

They say the facts on which their initial decision was made showed that North Gibson County Schools Corporation has funds of $100,000 in place to provide school security independent of the city.

Aside from the North Gibson County Schools having officers at the start of the new school year, the council says that the Princeton Police Department will have 11 SRO certified officers and with various other options for school security.

