Jasper Committee Forms as Stores Close

Another brick and mortar store in the Tri-State is set to close this fall. The Staples in Jasper will shut down on September 9th.

Closures are a trend retailers are struggling with nationwide.

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce, city officials, along with strip mall owners have formed a committee.

They’re trying to come up with a plan on what to do as certain stores close, leaving empty retail space.

“What do people want here?” ask Nancy Eckerle, Jasper Chamber of Commerce executive director. “And then get that back to the shopping center owners and then they have to decide whether those are pipe dreams of what people might want or whether those are realistic type of businesses that could be attracted to Jasper and do well here.”

The survey, that aims to find what people in Jasper really want, should be available in about six weeks.



