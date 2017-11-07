Home Indiana Jasper Church Displays Unique Window On Biblical History November 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The story of the biblical family is on display at one Dubois County church. But its the uniqueness of the massive church windows that has captured the attention of the visitors to The Church of the Holy Family in Jasper. Visitors are often impressed with the stunning faceted glass window, highlighting biblical history.

From the outside the details and larger than life craftsmanship is lost to the bright skies above. However from the inside, it gives parishioners a gorgeous glimpse of not only the holy family, but the history of Dubois County.

“It’s called faceted glass window – it’s not a stained glass window. Because its glass blocks of color. They are epoxied together. This one was specially designed by a lady from Phoenix Arizona. When the building committee was designing this church, they wanted something unique, and they heard about the air force academy chapel in Colorado Springs. That was the first chapel she had designed with faceted glass,” Fr. John Boeglin said.

Some might be surprised to learn that the church was completed as recently as 1979.

Father Boeglin helps explain the imagery towering 45 feet above the church’s alter.

Father Boeglin said, “Its the story of the Holy Family. It begins from right to left. We’ve got Mary, Joseph and the angel appearing to them. And we the visitation, and then we have the birth of Christ underneath the star. And what’s very unique in nativity scenes you always see Mary holding baby Jesus. In this one Joseph is holding Jesus.”

The biblical theme is as old as time itself, but the story on the adjacent wall tells the story of the modern Dubois County family, and the rich history of the region.

Father Boeglin said, “And the other window is the history of Dubois County, and the Catholic faith especially Jasper. And its got the story of the immigrants coming over from Europe. And then the history of the Enlow Mill, which Jasper got its name from. It was a Methodist family who opened up the Book or Revelation and there was a quote from Jasper Stone. And our name comes from the New Testament.”

Unlike stained glass, which is far more delicate than faceted glass the individual panes can withstand heavy rain and, at times, bruising hail.

Just as Abraham is mentioned in the bible, another Abraham gets face time within the massive wall.

“The one mill in there, we believe Abraham Lincoln and his father came to that Mill. It’s been rebuilt now, but if you go to the Patoka River, you will see that Mill.

The church says the window is valued at about $1,000,000, but they also say the message this Tri-State Treasure carries is both timeless and priceless.

